SLED called to deadly shooting in Mullins

By Published: Updated:

MULLINS, SC (WBTW) – The Mullins Police Department, along with state agents, are investigating a death Monday morning.

According to Marion County Coroner Jerry Richarson, at least one person was killed by gunfire, he confirms Monday morning after responding to the scene on W. Lowman Street in Mullins. The shooting was reported around 8 a.m., reports Richardson, but the coroner could not say what time the shooting actually occurred.

Capt. Phil Mostowski with the Mullins Police Department confirms SLED’s crime scene investigators were called to assist.

SLED agents on scene would not comment on the investigation. It is not known at this time if a suspect is in custody.

