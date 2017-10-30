UNCP men’s basketball team picked as Peach Belt Conference favorite

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – The UNC Pembroke men’s basketball team has been picked as the preseason favorite to win the Peach Belt Conference in a preseason poll of the league’s 12 head coaches.

It is the second time in three years that the Braves have been favored to win the PBC crown. The program was the coaches’ favorite to win the league prior to the 2015-16 campaign as well.

Last year, the Braves led the conference in several statistical categories including points per game, rebounds per game, rebound margin and steals.

Four of the Braves’ top five scorers from last year will be back this season. They have also added some young talent, including freshman Jamal Bryant, who is a Wilson high school graduate.

The Braves open their season on November 10th at home against Lenoir – Rhyne.