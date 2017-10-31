Broadway Street bridge closes for rebuild

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The bridge over Withers Swash on Broadway Street will be closed starting Wednesday as SCDOT replaces the structure.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation is replacing the Withers Swash Bridge on Broadway Street this fall and winter, according to Myrtle Beach officials. The work requires the bridge to be closed to all traffic starting Wednesday. Myrtle Beach city officials say the bridge is old and no longer structurally fit.

Signs will notify drivers of the following detours:

Traffic heading southwest on Broadway Street will take Third Avenue North to US Highway 501, then back to Third Avenue South.

Traffic heading northeast on Broadway Street will take Third Avenue South to US Highway 501, then back to Third Avenue North.

The new bridge is expected to open in the spring of 2018, weather permitting. Carolina Bridge Company of Orangeburg is the prime contractor. For more information, call SCDOT at 843-365-2106.