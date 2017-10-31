Charges upgraded after autopsy shows Florence woman died from gunshot

Related Coverage 3 charged for Timmonsville shooting involving 88-year-old woman

TIMMONSVILLE (WBTW) – Timmonsville Police Chief Billy Brown says three adults and a juvenile face murder charges for the shooting that killed an 88-year-old woman.

According to Chief Brown, the incident occurred while the woman was stopped at a stop sign on Kershaw and Byrd Street in Timmonsville around 6 p.m. Aug. 28. Brown says two men got out of a white car and went up to the woman’s vehicle and shot into her car when she would not open the window. Brown says two other men stayed inside the car during the incident.

Officers arrived within minutes to find the 88-year-old woman had been shot. The woman drove, wounded by at least one gun shot, to a neighbor’s house.

“It all happened in a flash,” said neighbor Woody Timmons. “She just made it here to my driveway and pulled in and started honking the horn.”

Timmons said it was obvious something was wrong.

“A lady was sitting in the driveway with the engine running and was shot. She had a hole in her shoulder, a bullet hole, and the car windows obviously someone had shot the car so I just grabbed the phone and called 911,” said Timmons.

The woman, later identified as Katherine Wilson, was in the hospital for nearly a week before she died.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken says the autopsy showed that Wilson died as a result of the shooting.

Javarius Smith, Juwan Smith, and Alfred Lamar were first charged with attempted murder, kidnapping and possession of a firearm during a violent crime. Now those three suspects, and a 16-year-old, each face a murder charge.

Kevin Kvon Commander was arrested for accessory before the fact and criminal conspiracy. He will also be charged with unlawful possession of a handgun.

Diante Rogers was charged by Marion police with larceny, possession of a weapon by unlawful person, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, robbery, kidnapping, and conspiracy.