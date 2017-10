Related Coverage Conway Police search for suspect wanted for credit card fraud

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Conway Police released a photo of a man they say was filming other men in the Walmart restroom last week.

According to Sgt. Darren Alston with the department, officers were called to the Conway Walmart, located at 2709 Highway 501, on Oct. 22. Officers were told that a peeping-tom was in the men’s restroom filming other individuals.

Anyone with information on this man’s identification is asked to contact the Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790.