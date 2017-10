MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Horry County Fire Rescue crews are working to put out a fire in the Forestbrook area Tuesday evening.

According to the Horry County Fire Rescue Twitter page, crews are on scene at 101 Prather Park Dr with a working structure fire in a commercial building.

News13 viewers on scene say heavy black smoke was coming from the Straight from Philly restaurant.

There is no word on the cause of the fire at this time.