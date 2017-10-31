Florence County group wants council to revamp abandoned ball field

Related Coverage Florence County plans to destroy abandoned homes without owner cooperation

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – People in the Tara Village neighborhood group in Florence County want the county to clear three overgrown baseball fields.

Earlier this year, the neighborhood association worked with the county to tear down abandoned homes now the group wants to clear this overgrown baseball field to give kids and adults a sports complex.

Director of the new neighborhood association, Marilee Jackson says the group wants the county to revamp the athletic park that has been abandoned for several years.

“We just wanted this to be the catalyst for people to become involved. We want them to know that our children can have a place to be safe and play,” said Jackson. “We need a walking track for seniors. We need a place for children to run and play. We need a field. We need a baseball field. All of those things are possible in a space like this.”

The group met with county leaders and the landowner in August to discuss the possibility of giving the land to the county for free. Jackson says during the meeting the group asked the county to cut the grass on one section of the land for a Halloween party but the land was not cleared in time.

“That didn’t happen. So we will have it in front of one of our member’s home,” said Jackson.

Councilman for the area, Reverend Waymond Mumford says the county can not clear the land because it does not own the land.

“We have to make sure that the land is clear… and make sure there is no lien or anything on the property before we get the property,” said Mumford.

Mumford says even if the county gets the land they will have to find money to pay for the repairs.

“We don’t have the funding to move forward at this time,” said Mumford.

The county leaders say the only way to fund the project is if voters approve it in a Capital Sales Tax Three in 2020. Mumford says if the county applies for grants it will have to match a portion of the money.

“If you don’t have the matching funds then you’re not going to be able to get the grant,” explain Mumford.

The neighborhood group is still hopeful the landowner will give the land to the county and grant money will help pay for the repairs.

“It’s been dormant for so long. I don’t understand why they would want it to remain like this… that’s my lack of understanding,” explained Jackson. “We are going to look and see what happens and we’re just going to wait.”

The neighborhood group also started a petition for people that live in and around the area.

The landowner, David Grantham with Grantham properties, did not want to comment on the Tara Village ball field at this time.