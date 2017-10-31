Florence to get Save-A-Lot grocery store

Related Coverage City of Florence approves $300K incentives package for potential grocery store

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The City of Florence will soon be home to a new Save-A-Lot grocery store.

Florence City Manager Drew Griffin says the project that was once titled “Leopard Orchid,” will bring a grocery store to neighborhoods positioned in a “food desert.” Griffin says there are certain Florence neighborhoods underserved when it comes to having an affordable grocery option, and the addition of a Save-A-Lot fills that void.

The discount grocery store will be located in the northeast quadrant of the city at the intersection of North Dargan and Darlington Streets. The land for the project is secured, Griffin says, and the city is planning for public parking in the area.

In July, Florence City Council approved a $300,000 economic incentive package for what was once a mystery grocery project. The project is a multifaceted partnership with the city, Tim Waters, who has worked diligently to bring a grocery store to the underserved area, help from the FMU incubator/ innovation center, the SC community loan fund and Save-A-Lot.

Griffin admits the project still has a few hurdles, including finances, but a formal announcement will be made at a later time. Despite any hold ups, the project is “moving fairly quickly,” Griffin says, and the store should be open in the first quarter of 2018.

Florence residents will begin to see changes before Christmas, as many buildings in the projected store space must be demolished.