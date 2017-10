Myrtle Beach, SC (WBTW) – The Myrtle Beach Seahawks volleyball team is heading back to the Class 4A finals after a 3-1 win over rival North Myrtle Beach on Tuesday night. It was the 4th time the teams have squared off this season with each squad now winning twice. The Seahawks are a veteran squad led by 8 seniors, 6 of which start as the school looks to bring home their first ever state championship on Saturday. They will face Pickens High School in Columbia.

