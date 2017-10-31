Number of jumping jacks needed to burn off Halloween candy

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – If there’s one day of the year you’re likely to gorge on miniature chocolates and caramels, it’s Halloween.

While you may not be too concerned with the calorie count as you pick out your favorites from your kid’s Trick-or-Treat sack, PopSugar.com is reminding us just how hard we’ll have to work to burn it off Wednesday morning.

The website has developed a jumping jacks chart for each of the popular candy bowl treats.

1 TREAT SIZE (FUN SIZE) CALORIES MINUTES OF JUMPING JACKS NUMBER OF JUMPING JACKS 3 Musketeers 63 7 minutes 420 100 Grand 95 10 minutes, 36 seconds 634 Almond Joy 80 8 minutes, 54 seconds 534 Baby Ruth 85 9 minutes, 24 seconds 567 Butterfinger 85 9 minutes, 24 seconds 567 Charleston Chew 30 3 minutes, 18 seconds 200 Dots 70 7 minutes, 48 seconds 467 Heath Bar 77 8 minutes 36 seconds 514 Hershey’s Bar 67 7 minutes, 24 seconds 447 Jelly Belly Jellybeans 35 4 minutes 234 Kit Kat 70 7 minutes, 48 seconds 467 M&M’s (Plain) 73 8 minutes, 12 seconds 487 M&M’s (Peanut) 90 10 minutes 600 M&M’s (Peanut Butter) 95 10 minutes, 36 seconds 634 Milk Duds 40 4 minutes, 24 seconds 267 Milky Way 80 8 minutes, 24 seconds 534 Milky Way Dark 81 9 minutes 540 Mike & Ike 50 5 minutes, 36 seconds 334 Mounds 80 4 minutes, 24 seconds 534 Mr. Goodbar 90 10 minutes 600 Nerds 50 5 minutes, 36 seconds 334 Nestle Crunch 60 6 minutes, 42 seconds 400 PayDay 90 10 minutes 600 Raisinets 67 7 minutes, 24 seconds 447 Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup 110 12 minutes, 12 seconds 734 Reese’s NutRageous 95 10 minutes, 36 seconds 634 Skittles 80 8 minutes, 54 seconds 534 Snickers 80 8 minutes, 54 seconds 534 Snickers (Peanut Butter) 130 14 minutes, 24 seconds 867 Swedish Fish 50 5 minutes, 36 seconds 334 SweeTarts 10 1 minute, 6 seconds 67 Take 5 100 11 minutes, 6 seconds 667 Twix 80 8 minutes, 54 seconds 534 Whoppers 100 11 minutes, 6 seconds 667 York Peppermint Pattie 60 6 minutes, 42 seconds 400

Calculations based on a 150-pound woman.