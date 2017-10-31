Number of jumping jacks needed to burn off Halloween candy

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – If there’s one day of the year you’re likely to gorge on miniature chocolates and caramels, it’s Halloween.
While you may not be too concerned with the calorie count as you pick out your favorites from your kid’s Trick-or-Treat sack, PopSugar.com is reminding us just how hard we’ll have to work to burn it off Wednesday morning.
The website has developed a jumping jacks chart for each of the popular candy bowl treats.
|1 TREAT SIZE (FUN SIZE)
|CALORIES
|MINUTES OF JUMPING JACKS
|NUMBER OF JUMPING JACKS
|3 Musketeers
|63
|7 minutes
|420
|100 Grand
|95
|10 minutes, 36 seconds
|634
|Almond Joy
|80
|8 minutes, 54 seconds
|534
|Baby Ruth
|85
|9 minutes, 24 seconds
|567
|Butterfinger
|85
|9 minutes, 24 seconds
|567
|Charleston Chew
|30
|3 minutes, 18 seconds
|200
|Dots
|70
|7 minutes, 48 seconds
|467
|Heath Bar
|77
|8 minutes 36 seconds
|514
|Hershey’s Bar
|67
|7 minutes, 24 seconds
|447
|Jelly Belly Jellybeans
|35
|4 minutes
|234
|Kit Kat
|70
|7 minutes, 48 seconds
|467
|M&M’s (Plain)
|73
|8 minutes, 12 seconds
|487
|M&M’s (Peanut)
|90
|10 minutes
|600
|M&M’s (Peanut Butter)
|95
|10 minutes, 36 seconds
|634
|Milk Duds
|40
|4 minutes, 24 seconds
|267
|Milky Way
|80
|8 minutes, 24 seconds
|534
|Milky Way Dark
|81
|9 minutes
|540
|Mike & Ike
|50
|5 minutes, 36 seconds
|334
|Mounds
|80
|4 minutes, 24 seconds
|534
|Mr. Goodbar
|90
|10 minutes
|600
|Nerds
|50
|5 minutes, 36 seconds
|334
|Nestle Crunch
|60
|6 minutes, 42 seconds
|400
|PayDay
|90
|10 minutes
|600
|Raisinets
|67
|7 minutes, 24 seconds
|447
|Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup
|110
|12 minutes, 12 seconds
|734
|Reese’s NutRageous
|95
|10 minutes, 36 seconds
|634
|Skittles
|80
|8 minutes, 54 seconds
|534
|Snickers
|80
|8 minutes, 54 seconds
|534
|Snickers (Peanut Butter)
|130
|14 minutes, 24 seconds
|867
|Swedish Fish
|50
|5 minutes, 36 seconds
|334
|SweeTarts
|10
|1 minute, 6 seconds
|67
|Take 5
|100
|11 minutes, 6 seconds
|667
|Twix
|80
|8 minutes, 54 seconds
|534
|Whoppers
|100
|11 minutes, 6 seconds
|667
|York Peppermint Pattie
|60
|6 minutes, 42 seconds
|400
Calculations based on a 150-pound woman.