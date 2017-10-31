Number of jumping jacks needed to burn off Halloween candy

By Published:
(Heather Pelat/Media General)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – If there’s one day of the year you’re likely to gorge on miniature chocolates and caramels, it’s Halloween.

While you may not be too concerned with the calorie count as you pick out your favorites from your kid’s Trick-or-Treat sack, PopSugar.com is reminding us just how hard we’ll have to work to burn it off Wednesday morning.

The website has developed a jumping jacks chart for each of the popular candy bowl treats.

1 TREAT SIZE (FUN SIZE) CALORIES MINUTES OF JUMPING JACKS NUMBER OF JUMPING JACKS
3 Musketeers 63 7 minutes 420
100 Grand 95 10 minutes, 36 seconds 634
Almond Joy 80 8 minutes, 54 seconds 534
Baby Ruth 85 9 minutes, 24 seconds 567
Butterfinger 85 9 minutes, 24 seconds 567
Charleston Chew 30 3 minutes, 18 seconds 200
Dots 70 7 minutes, 48 seconds 467
Heath Bar 77 8 minutes 36 seconds 514
Hershey’s Bar 67 7 minutes, 24 seconds 447
Jelly Belly Jellybeans 35 4 minutes 234
Kit Kat 70 7 minutes, 48 seconds 467
M&M’s (Plain) 73 8 minutes, 12 seconds 487
M&M’s (Peanut) 90 10 minutes 600
M&M’s (Peanut Butter) 95 10 minutes, 36 seconds 634
Milk Duds 40 4 minutes, 24 seconds 267
Milky Way 80 8 minutes, 24 seconds 534
Milky Way Dark 81 9 minutes 540
Mike & Ike 50 5 minutes, 36 seconds 334
Mounds 80 4 minutes, 24 seconds 534
Mr. Goodbar 90 10 minutes 600
Nerds 50 5 minutes, 36 seconds 334
Nestle Crunch 60 6 minutes, 42 seconds 400
PayDay 90 10 minutes 600
Raisinets 67 7 minutes, 24 seconds 447
Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup 110 12 minutes, 12 seconds 734
Reese’s NutRageous 95 10 minutes, 36 seconds 634
Skittles 80 8 minutes, 54 seconds 534
Snickers 80 8 minutes, 54 seconds 534
Snickers (Peanut Butter) 130 14 minutes, 24 seconds 867
Swedish Fish 50 5 minutes, 36 seconds 334
SweeTarts 10 1 minute, 6 seconds 67
Take 5 100 11 minutes, 6 seconds 667
Twix 80 8 minutes, 54 seconds 534
Whoppers 100 11 minutes, 6 seconds 667
York Peppermint Pattie 60 6 minutes, 42 seconds 400

Calculations based on a 150-pound woman.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s