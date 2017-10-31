Slow down! Speed limit reduced in one Market Common neighborhood

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Starting this Friday, the speed limit will change in Seagate Village near market common.

News13 told you last week Myrtle Beach police had written hundreds of tickets for speeding this month in that area and they were looking at places to change the speed limit.

Starting Friday, the speed limit will change from 30 mph to 25 mph in the neighborhood.

The city decided to make that change after people who live in the area complained.

Lynne Baronoff lives in the neighborhood and says she told police in one of the police community meetings the something had to change.

“We have a lot of elderly people in the neighborhood trying to get to the mailbox, children in the neighborhood, and we want to protect them,” said Baronoff.

Baronoff says the other neighborhoods inside Market Common already have a 25 mph speed limit. Paul James also lives in the neighborhood and says people use the roads as a cut-through and it’s dangerous.

“People are cutting through here going to Market Common down in that area to get to 17 out here, it’s speedway,” said James.

According to the city, electronic message boards will be used to alert drivers before enforcement of the change begins.