StormTracker13 Tuesday Forecast

High pressure will continue to control our weather and keep things sunny and comfortable the next couple of days. Highs today will be near 10 degrees warmer than yesterday. This warming trend will continue through the end of the week with highs climbing to near 80 by Friday. The trick-or-treat forecast this year will be on the cooler side with temperatures dropping into the lower 60s and upper 50s but rain chances are non-existent. Low end rain chances do return by the end of the week and into the weekend as temperatures moderate and moisture slowly moves back in.

Today, dry and seasonable. Highs 72 inland, 70 beaches.

Tonight, clear & cool. Low 48-50 inland, 52-54 beaches.

Wednesday, mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 70s.