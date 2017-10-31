Two toddlers taken to hospital after Mullins police respond to overdose call

By Published:

MULLINS, SC (WBTW) – Two small children were taken to the hospital after the Mullins Police Department responded to a possible overdose call Tuesday afternoon.

According to Captain Joe Graham, officers were called to the Meadow Park Apartments, located on West Dogwood Drive in Mullins, for a possible overdose call. Capt. Graham says two children, ages 1 and 3, were taken by EMS to the local hospital.

The children are in stable condition, confirms Capt. Graham. The case is under investigation at this time and no arrests have been made at this time.

