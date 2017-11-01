36th Annual American Heart Association Beach Ride set for this weekend in Myrtle Beach

Myrtle Beach, SC (WBTW) – The 36th annual American Heart Association Beach Ride is set to take place Wednesday, November 1st to Sunday, November 5th, 2017 at Lakewood Campground.

Online registration is closed, but on-site registration is available. Please ensure you have reserved your campsites by calling Lakewood Campground at 843-447-7701.

The American Heart Association is a national, voluntary health organization that was founded in 1924. Building healthier lives free of cardiovascular disease and stroke is the mission of the American Heart Association. Our impact goal is to improve the cardiovascular health of all Americans by 20% while reducing deaths from cardiovascular diseases by 20% by 2020.

For more information, visit http://www.ahabeachride.org