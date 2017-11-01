Atlantic Beach officials say search for new police chief to start in two weeks

ATLANTIC BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Town of Atlantic Beach says it will begin the search for a new police chief in the next two weeks.

Atlantic Beach Town Manager Benjamin Quattlebaum says the former police chief, Timothy Taylor, was terminated Monday. Taylor was placed on administrative leave without pay Sept. 22 following an “internal review of the police department’s operations,” according to Quattlebaum.

Quattlebaum did not offer details as to what was discovered within the internal review that led to Taylor’s administrative leave and subsequent termination. The “review” took place following Taylor’s Sept. 7 arrest for domestic violence first degree and unlawful conduct towards a child.

According to the Conway Police report associated with the arrest, Taylor was picking up his children from his wife on Sept. 1 when he pulled out a gun and threatened to shoot himself in the head in front of his 7-year-old son and wife.

The wife and child feared for their safety and a warrant was obtained for domestic violence first degree and unlawful conduct towards a child.

In a preliminary hearing on Oct. 20, the charges against Taylor were dropped. Tonya Root with the Horry County Solicitor’s Office says the judge dismissed the charges at the hearing due to lack of evidence.

Timothy Taylor was appointed Chief of Police in August 2014. Officer Quentin Robinson will serve as the Interim Chief of Police for the Town of Atlantic Beach Police Department, confirms Quattlebaum. Atlantic Beach will be conducting a search for a permanent Chief of Police within the next two weeks.