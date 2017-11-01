Florence man admits to stealing $160K from his elderly father

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A Florence man pleaded guilty to stealing nearly $160,000 from his elderly father after placing him in a nursing home.

According to a press release from the office of Attorney General Alan Wilson, 55-year-old Randy Edward Hughes pleaded guilty to the financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult.

Hughes was the power of attorney for his 85-year-old father, Daniel Hughes. He was also a joint holder on the victim’s bank accounts, the press release confirms. In 2011, Hughes admitted his father into an assisted living facility. He then stole over $159,000 from his father’s bank account, which represented all of his father’s life savings, and closed his father’s savings account within six months. Hughes also took $9,590 from his father’s checking account.

After Hughes pleaded guilty on Tuesday, he was ordered to repay $110,000 by Wednesday and pay the balance of $58,978.74 during five years of probation.