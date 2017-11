FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A prayer vigil was held outside of the Florence School District One office Wednesday night. “We pray for those that ar…

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – The North Carolina Highway Patrol says a tanker truck crashed and leaked hydrochloric acid on Interstate 95 in Lumber…

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The new Florence School District One (FSD1) facilities committee met for the first time Wednesday afternoon. This come…

Conway, SC (WBTW) – Interim head football coach Jamey Chadwell addressed the media this afternoon after the team’s 7th straight loss on Satu…

Myrtle Beach’s mayor appears to be distancing himself from a controversial redevelopment plan.