Ideas for using your outdoor space as weather turns cooler

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Randy Hann from Contract Exteriors joined News13 NOW at 9 a.m. to talk about ideas to make outdoor living space inviting and usable into the fall season.

Hann talked about the options for incorporating outdoor fireplaces and heaters. Adding seasonal decor with updated pillows and decorations can also make your space for inviting for the season.

It also helps to plan the use or your space in order to maximize seating or other uses. Hann said adding a built-in outdoor kitchen can maximize space because it creates a multi-use area.

In preparation for winter, it’s important to consider what type of decking you may have. Hann explained some of the differences and what that means for seasonal maintenance. Watch the video for more details.