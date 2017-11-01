Legal questions to be answered on WBTW

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The SC Bar Ask-A-Lawyer program, which coordinates volunteer lawyers in a regional effort to assist the public with its legal questions, will hold a phone bank and web chat with WBTW News in Myrtle Beach on Wednesday.

A television phone bank, staffed by volunteer attorneys, will air on the WBTW evening broadcast between 5 and 7 p.m. to encourage the public to call in with questions. The number to call is (843) 294-8432.

Lawyers will also respond to questions via web chat. Volunteer attorneys will be available to answer questions online from 5 to 7 p.m. To ask a question online, visit www.scbar.org/aal.

Attorney volunteers include Steven W. Fowler, David J. Mason, Sheri L. McAllister, Brian P. McElreath, Jon Ozolins, John E. Roxon, Jeanette M. Samra-Arteaga, Robert B. Strickland IV, Vernell I. Scott and Regina B. Ward.

The Ask-A-Lawyer program is made possible by the SC Bar Foundation.