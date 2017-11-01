North Myrtle Beach officials say city not responsible for election calls

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – After numerous complaints of election based calls in North Myrtle Beach, officials say no city employee is making the calls.

City officials say upset residents have contacted North Myrtle Beach City Hall to complain about receiving multiple phone calls from someone saying they are with the “North Myrtle Beach Election Office”. Officials say no such office exists for the city and no one connected with the city is making the calls.

In a press release Tuesday, officials say the most likely scenario is that a political “candidate is having phone calls (robotic or otherwise) made in an effort to determine if they are going to be elected on November 7th.”