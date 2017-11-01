NYC attack suspect was known to U.S. authorities, source says

It is unclear whether the individuals under investigation at the time were in the United States or overseas. Saipov was not the main focus of the investigation. It is unclear if he was interviewed by the FBI at the time.

Earlier Wednesday, police said Saipov had been planning the attack that killed eight people Tuesday “for a number of weeks” and closely followed instructions published online by the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

In addition to those killed, 12 people were wounded, according to Dan Nigro, the commissioner of the New York City Fire Department. Six people died on the scene, and two others died after arriving at the hospital.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.