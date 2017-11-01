People hope newest addition to Racepath Ave. will shed light on ‘dark area’

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – A new trail is officially open on Racepath Avenue in Conway. It was a project created by volunteers at United Way’s Day of Caring and people living in Racepath hope it will help reverse the area’s negative image.

“It’s so important for this community,” said Wallace Evans Jr., Executive Director of A Father’s Place. The trail is right next to his organization’s building.

“We want to do many more things that really empower this community and help to shed some light on sort of a dark area,” he added.

Children and adults came to the area on Tuesday afternoon to trick or treat and explore the new trail. It has ten different stations where kids can stop and do fun, active learning activities.

“It’s real nice,” said Kristy Vereen, who brought her son and nephew to the trail on Tuesday. “It’s very good for the kids. I mean, they don’t have too many places to go right now so I think it’s very cool they got this trail for them.”

Wallace said people in the community have been asking for more positive activities and events to help spur change in the area.

“We really have to turn the tide on the image of this community,” he added. “And change the image of Racepath from something that’s negative to something that’s positive.”

The trail is open to everyone and is located at 1800 Racepath Avenue in Conway. Wallace said they hope to upgrade it with more equipment, like a gazebo, and lighting.