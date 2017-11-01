Tanker truck accident shuts down stretch of Interstate 95

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – The North Carolina Highway Patrol says a tanker truck crashed and leaked hydrochloric acid on Interstate 95 in Lumberton Wednesday night.

Officials tell News13 the incident shut down I-95 at Highway 211 in both directions. The area is near Lumberton at Exit 20.

An alert by the North Carolina Department of Transportation estimates the road to reopen around 2 a.m. Thursday. It asks motorists on I-95 South to take Exit 22, turn left onto Fayetteville Road and then turn left onto NC-211 North to get back to I-95 South.

No word on what caused the accident or if anyone was hurt.