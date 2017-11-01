StormTracker13 Wednesday Forecast

High pressure will continue to control our weather and keep things sunny and comfortable the next couple of days. The warming trend that got underway yesterday continues through the rest of the week. Today we’ll see mostly sunny skies and highs a notch warmer into the mid 70s. Highs climb to near 80° by Friday, especially for the inland areas. Besides a few more clouds in the forecast than previous days rain chances will be very low heading into the weekend. If any showers do pop up they would be very isolated and likely near the coast. Moisture is returning but not enough to produce widespread showers over the next 7 days. By the weekend, a weak trough will develop near the Carolinas, keeping temperatures in the upper 70s instead of near 80. None-the-less, it will still be unseasonable warm and humid. No significant cool downs are in the foreseeable future.

Today, mostly sunny. Highs 76 inland, 74 beaches.

Tonight, partly cloudy and a bit warmer. Lows 54-56 inland, 56-58 beaches.

Thursday, partly sunny and warm. Highs in the upper 70s.