2017 Alzheimer’s Association’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s set for this weekend at Market Common

Myrtle Beach, SC (WBTW)- Over a thousand Myrtle Beach residents will unite in a movement to reclaim the future for millions at the Alzheimer’s Association’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s®. In 2016 the Myrtle Beach Walk raised over $100,000 contributing to more than $78.6 million raised nationwide for care, support and research efforts for those impacted by Alzheimer’s.

Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the nation’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s Association care, support and research programs. Walk to End Alzheimer’s participants will learn about Alzheimer’s disease, advocacy opportunities, clinical studies enrollment and support programs and services. Walk participants also honor those affected by Alzheimer’s disease with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony.

This year’s walk is Saturday, November 4th, 2017 at Grand Park in Market Common. Registration begins at 10:00 am, opening ceremonies at 10:45 am and the walk begins at 11:00am.

You can start or join a team today at alz.org/sc/walk.