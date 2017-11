Myrtle Beach, SC (WBTW) – Seahawks quarterback Lawson Cribb has been the driving force behind Myrtle Beach’s impressive second half run through the high school football season. Last Friday, Cribb threw for 283 yards and 3 touchdowns in helping the ‘Hawks defeat Wilson on the road 54-26 and claim 2nd place in Region 7-4A. Myrtle Beach has now won 4 of their last 5 ballgames and will host a playoff game Friday night against Beaufort.

