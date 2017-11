Mullins, SC (WBTW) – Pee Dee Academy senior McKinley Smith did it all last Friday night. He scored 5 touchdowns on offense, had 2 sacks and a fumble recovery on defense as Pee Dee defeated King’s Academy 63-20. They are back in the postseason in SCISA and will Colleton Prep on Friday night, it’s their first home playoff game in nearly a decade.

