City of Dillon businesses apply for new downtown improvement grant

Dillon, SC (WBTW) – Dillon business owners had one month to apply for the city’s new Upfit Grant Program. The new grant will match up to $15,000 for things like electrical, plumbing, flooring, and hazard mitigation.

Thursday was the deadline for business owners to apply for the grant.

Many business owners say they are still recovering from Hurricane Matthew. While others who lease a property say they must wait for the building’s owner to invest.

Driving down Main Street in Dillon you may see many vacant or condemned storefronts but the owner of Mia’s Beauty shop Montreasa Townsend says she sees potential in the area.

“I left one salon and came here and had to invest everything I had to just get started,” explained Townsend.

Townsend bought this building earlier this year, now she wants to fix it up.

“I need some help because I can’t afford to fix it up because the building is really old,” she said.

She says her salon needs plumbing, electrical and roof repairs.

Earlier this year, Dillon City leaders created a grant that will match up to $15,000 to help improve two buildings in the downtown area.

Now the obstacle is getting owners on board, as of Wednesday, only one applied.

Like Townsend, many of the owners struggle to get customers to the area. Or do not have the money to pay upfront and then be reimbursed by the city.

“I’m taking my savings because I don’t have any loans or nothing,” said Townsend. “I may not have much but everything is mine and it’s paid for.”

Townsend says she was not sure when the grant deadline was but she plans to apply for grant money soon.

“I want this to look like a real salon,” she said excitedly.

The city will not give an extension because seven buildings applied by the end of the day.

Also, three buildings applied for the facade grant. Where the city will match up to $3,000 for the storefront.

City Manager Glen Wagner says the goal is to have the council to decide who gets the grant by December.

City officials say they hope to budget more money for next year but will decide depending on how this year goes.