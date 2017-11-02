Conway police looking for man last seen at Conway Medical Center

By Published: Updated:

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Conway Police are searching for Igor Lourenco who they say was last seen at Conway Medical Center around 9:20 p.m. on Thursday.

According to police, Lourenco left the hospital on foot and headed towards Highway 501. They say he is in need of medical attention and are asking the anyone with information on him or his location to contact their local law enforcement agency or Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790.

Below is information on Igor from Conway Police:

Igor Lourenco

Age: 24

Black Male

6 foot 1 inches

160 pounds

Last seen wearing blue scrubs and no shoes

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s