Conway police looking for man last seen at Conway Medical Center

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Conway Police are searching for Igor Lourenco who they say was last seen at Conway Medical Center around 9:20 p.m. on Thursday.

According to police, Lourenco left the hospital on foot and headed towards Highway 501. They say he is in need of medical attention and are asking the anyone with information on him or his location to contact their local law enforcement agency or Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790.

Below is information on Igor from Conway Police:

Igor Lourenco

Age: 24

Black Male

6 foot 1 inches

160 pounds

Last seen wearing blue scrubs and no shoes