Dillon County deputies, SLED investigate death of 1-year-old child

DILLON, SC (WBTW) – Dillon County officials are investigating after a 1-year-old child was found unresponsive in a home Wednesday afternoon.

Capt. Cliff Arnette with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office says on Wednesday afternoon, Dillon County EMS and Dillon County Rescue were dispatched to a home in the Mt. Calvary community in reference to an unresponsive child.

The toddler was taken to McLeod Medical Center in Dillon by EMS and later pronounced dead, confirms Capt. Arnette. An autopsy is scheduled for the child by the coroner’s office.

SLED is assisting in the investigation.