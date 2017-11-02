Florence police ask public for help catching armed robbery suspect

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Florence police are asking for help from the public locating a suspect who robbed more than one person at gunpoint.

According to Lt. Mike Brandt, officers were called to Pinewood Avenue around 7:30 p.m. on October 27, about an armed robbery.

Officers say the suspect followed the victims into a home and demanded valuables at gun point. One of the victims fell during the incident and was injured, according to Lt. Brandt.

The suspect was described as wearing a gray hoodie, blue jeans, and sunglasses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence Police Department (843) 665-3191 or Crime Stoppers (1-888-CRIMESC / 1-888-274-6372).