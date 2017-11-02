Green Sea Floyds and Mullins look to make history in the playoffs

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Green Sea Floyds and Mullins are getting ready for their first round playoff games on Friday night.

The Trojans won their first playoff game in 13 years last season. That win came on the road at Military Magnet Academy. This year, new head coach Donnie Kiefer has led the Trojans back to the postseason. For the first time since 2004, the Trojans will play a home playoff game.

“This is a great opportunity for us to be able to get a home game,” Coach Kiefer said. “Things fell apart a little bit for us right in the middle of the season, losing some players and things like that. So for our kids to regroup like they did last week and go out and beat a good Hannah-Pamplico team I feel like it’s a great opportunity for us. It feels like we’re peaking at the right time, kids are beginning to get confidence and we’re playing better now than we have all season.”

Mullins lost in the first round of the playoffs last year. The Auctioneers have not won a postseason game since 2012, but they had a solid season this year, finishing 4-2 in region play and winning their last three region contests.

“We’ve really worked hard,” Coach John Williams said. “We’ve prepared really well. My assistant coaches have done an excellent job. Our kids have really turned it around, they’re coming around, learning and becoming more physical.”

Green Sea Floyds hosts Scott’s Branch on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Mullins hosts Batesburg Leesville on Friday at 7:30 p.m.