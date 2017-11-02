Horry County planning commission votes against new homes in Carolina Forest

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County’s Planning Commission voted Thursday night against a proposed development that would’ve added hundreds of homes to the Carolina Forest area, member Chris Hennigan confirmed.

The initial proposal called for rezoning 70 acres on Postal Way, behind the Publix and former Gander Mountain store, to allow more than 600 new homes.

Some people in the area worried more homes would worsen traffic congestion.

The commission’s decision is only a recommendation. County council will make the final decision.