FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – South Carolina Highway Patrol reports a motorcyclist died after a crash Wednesday afternoon.

Cpl. Sonny Collins with highway patrol says the motorcycle crash happened Wednesday around 4:20 p.m. on National Cemetery Road near Fair Oaks Road in Florence. The motorcyclist was traveling south when the driver lost control and crashed. The victim died Thursday as a result of the crash.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was not wearing a helmet, confirms Cpl. Collins.