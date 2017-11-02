MYR celebrates 1 million passengers

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – On Thursday, Myrtle Beach International Airport welcomed their millionth passenger.

According to the press release, this is the first time in the history of MYR to achieve this milestone in a calendar year.

At just after 10 a.m., Spirit flight 843 from Chicago touched down in Myrtle Beach, and all passengers on board were treated to an amazing surprise welcome party. A dozen area mascots waved passengers in and directed them toward the baggage claim where they were treated to refreshments, live music, and gift bags.

One person on that flight was awarded one million miles from Spirit Airlines and a vacation package from the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce that included a gift card, meals, free admission to the attraction of their choice, a spa package and a golf experience.

The lucky passenger was Ronald Nevsimel from Richland County, Wisconsin who was traveling with his wife, Peggy, their daughter and her family, which included three excited children.

The winner’s wife, Peggy Nevsimel, said this was their grandson Fischer’s first trip out of their home state.

“We were so excited because Fischer has never been out of the state, has never been anywhere, and the whole flight for him was fun because there were all these trivia games, and he gets down there and he sees all these guys,” said Nevsimel. “I hope he doesn’t think every flight’s like this, but it was pretty cool for the kids to see that.”

Brad Dean with the Chamber of Commerce says they set a goal a year ago to reach one million deplanements by the year 2020 and were able to reach that mark in 2017.