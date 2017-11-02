Myrtle Beach mayoral candidate plans ‘welcome ceremony’ for man criticized for shooting video

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A Myrtle Beach mayoral candidate is planning a welcoming party for a volunteer firefighter after he was criticized in a recent debate.

Bubba Hinson has gained Facebook fame after his Facebook Live video of a shooting on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach was viewed by millions of people. Hinson was visiting Myrtle Beach Father’s Day weekend when he started filming a group of people walking down Ocean Boulevard.

The large crowd began spilling off the sidewalk into oncoming traffic, bringing cars to a complete stop at one point. Then, just after midnight June 18, a fight ignited in the crowd, leading to one man pulling a gun from his pants and firing numerous rounds into the group of people.

Hinson, streaming the events on Facebook Live, captured each moment of the fight and subsequent shooting. The video made national news and has been viewed by more than 6 million people on Facebook.

During an Oct. 26 Myrtle Beach mayoral debate, Mayor John Rhodes criticized Hinson, saying he should have done more than film the violence.

“The gentleman that took the film was a fireman that was here on a fireman’s convention,” stated Mayor Rhodes during the debate. “He was a sworn officer that was supposed to respond to people that were troubled and injured. He was so busy taking the film, he never did what his job called him to do and that was to respond to injured people on the boulevard.”

Hinson spoke with News13 the following day, a bit surprised he had become the subject of a heated mayoral election. The volunteer firefighter says he responded to the shooting in an intelligent way.

“As a volunteer fireman, I don’t carry a gun or a badge, and I’m not going to put myself in a situation to get in harm’s way – especially in an active shooter situation,” Hinson replies to Mayor Rhodes’ suggestion.

Hinson says as soon as he realized what was happening in the video, he did have his friend call 911 and talked with police afterward about what he saw.

“If the video helps and gets more police presence, like I say, I’m not saying go in there and cracking down on this and this and this and this, but I think a heavier police presence would help deter some of the criminals away,” expresses Hinson.

Hinson returns to Myrtle Beach Friday where he’ll be greeted by “an official public welcome ceremony and press conference,” according to mayoral candidate Ed Carey.

Carey called for Mayor Rhodes to apologize to Hinson for his debate remarks, but that hasn’t happened.

“Hinson deserves our heartfelt thanks for his action, our appreciation for shining a bright light our serious crime situation … and frankly, an apology from the Mayor. Since one is not forthcoming, we’ll do the apologizing for him,” Carey’s press release states.

Carey says the press conference will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, with the location to be announced Thursday evening or Friday morning.