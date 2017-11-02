Pooch-a-mania set for Sunday at Grand Park in Market Common

Myrtle Beach, SC (WBTW) – Pooch-A-Mania celebrates our love affair with animals with an afternoon of interactive activities for your pets. See the amazing “Splash Dogs”, listen to music, eat, shop, and even adopt an animal!

The astounding “Splash Dogs” will be on-site, along with an amazing dog agility course.

Bring your pets and come to Grand Park and listen to live music, eat, shop, and visit over 60+ vendors and sponsors. Who knows? You may even adopt a new furry friend!

The event takes place from Noon – 5:00pm, Sunday, November 5, 2017, at Grand Park in Market Common. Admission is free.

For more info, or for vendor info, call (843) 448-1041