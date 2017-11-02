Pooch-a-mania set for Sunday at Grand Park in Market Common

By Published:

Myrtle Beach, SC (WBTW) – Pooch-A-Mania celebrates our love affair with animals with an afternoon of interactive activities for your pets. See the amazing “Splash Dogs”, listen to music, eat, shop, and even adopt an animal!

The astounding “Splash Dogs” will be on-site, along with an amazing dog agility course.

Bring your pets and come to Grand Park and listen to live music, eat, shop, and visit over 60+ vendors and sponsors. Who knows? You may even adopt a new furry friend!

The event takes place from Noon – 5:00pm, Sunday, November 5, 2017, at Grand Park in Market Common. Admission is free.

For more info, or for vendor info, call (843) 448-1041

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s