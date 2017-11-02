Tanker Truck Wreck Shuts Down I-95

Robeson County, NC (WBTW)- The North Carolina Highway Patrol says a tanker truck wreck shut down part of I-95 in Robeson County Wednesday night. As of Thursday morning both lanes of the interstate are closed at Highway 211. Troopers says the truck is leaking hydrochloric acid. Authorities will have signs up to direct drivers around the area.

For detours, motorists traveling south take Exit 22, Fayette Road. Turn left onto Fayetteville Road and continue to NC-211 South. Turn left onto NC-211 and continue to NC-72 West. Turn right onto NC-72 West and continue to re-access I-95.