Thornton Walmart shooting: Suspect arrested in Colorado

By Published:
Suspect arrested in Colorado WalMart shooting CBS DENVER

THORNTON, Colo. — An arrest has been made in a shooting that left three dead at a Colorado Walmart Wednesday night, police said on Twitter.

Police said a man nonchalantly entered the store in Thornton and fired a handgun into a group of people before fleeing in a car. Two men died at the store, and a woman died at a hospital.

CBS Denver video shows Scott Ostrem being handcuffed and put in a police car just before 8 a.m. in Westminster. Ostrem, 47, was identified Thursday morning as the suspect in the shooting, about 14 hours after the incident. Authorities used security video to help identify him and said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

The Walmart is located about 10 miles north of Denver in a busy shopping center.  It wasn’t immediately clear how Ostrem was captured in a neighboring town.

Thornton police spokesman Victor Avila said Wednesday night that the shooting appears random and that the motive remains unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

