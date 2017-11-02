StormTracker13 Thursday Forecast

Not as cool this morning, and it will be warmer through the rest of the week. Partly cloudy skies will return today with clouds moving in off the Atlantic, and also from the west. The clouds will linger throughout the day with a mix of clouds and sunshine. High pressure will strengthen on Friday and we will see more sunshine, and some spots will hit 80 degrees. A weak cold front will move into the carolinas early Saturday with nothing more than a few clouds. This front will only drop temperatures a couple degrees, and it will stay warmer than normal for the weekend. High pressure will control our weather for the first half of next week, bringing sunshine and bumping afternoon temperatures back into the low 80s.

Today, partly sunny and warm. Highs 78 inland, 76 beaches.

Tonight, partly cloudy and mild. Lows 54-58 inland, 59-60 beaches.

Friday, mostly sunny and warm. Highs near 80.