Two students taken to hospital after Horry County bus slides into ditch

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Two children were taken to the hospital for “precautionary measures” after an Horry County school bus slid into a ditch in Conway Thursday afternoon.

Captain Mark Nugent with Horry County Fire Rescue says the accident was very minor but two children were transported to the hospital. Horry County Schools Spokesperson Lisa Bourcier says there were 36 children from Waccamaw Elementary on the bus during the afternoon commute when the accident occurred. Two of those students were taken to the hospital for “precautionary measures.”

Bourcier says the bus pulled over on El Paso Road in Conway and slid into a ditch. A second bus was brought to the scene to transport the children home.

South Carolina Highway Patrol reports the incident happened at 2:42 p.m.