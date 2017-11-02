Wanted man arrested by SWAT after brief stand off in Little River

LITTLE RIVER, SC (WBTW) – After a wanted man refused to come out of a Little River house Wednesday afternoon, SWAT was called in to gain access to the home and arrest the man.

Horry County Police Spokesperson Krystal Dotson says officers were notified of a wanted man in Little River Wednesday afternoon. Around 5:41 p.m., officers went to a home on Lincoln Heights Drive searching for Christopher John Clarida, 27, of Bolivia, NC.

Clarida was wanted out of North Carolina and law enforcement received word the man was in the Little River area.

When officers arrived at the home, Clarida was identified by an officer who saw the suspect through a window, the police report states. Clarida refused to come out of the house, so Horry County SWAT was called to the scene.

After several attempts to get Clarida to come outside, SWAT agents made entry into the house and arrested Clarida, confirms Dotson.

Clarida was booked into J. Reuben Long Wednesday night at 8:24 p.m. on charges of resisting arrest and being a fugitive.

The Horry County Police report says Clarida had a felony drug warrant out of North Carolina, but no other details were given.