Around Town: Belin Bar-B-Que and Fall Festival

MURRELLS INLET (WBTW) – Join Belin Memorial United Methodist Church for their 50th Annual Bar-b-Que and Fall Festival Saturday, November 4th!
BELIN BAR-B-QUE AND FALL FESTIVAL
50 Years of Food, Fun, Fellowship and Faith
Saturday, November 4, 2017
Bar-B-Que | Craft Vendors | Entertainment | Bake Sale | Silent Auction | Pies
Make plans to attend this great event! Bar-B-Que tickets are on sale for $10 (pint or plate, dine in or carry out).
Proceeds benefit the Belin Memorial Outreach Team, providing assistance to those with critical needs here in our community.