Around Town: Belin Bar-B-Que and Fall Festival

MURRELLS INLET (WBTW) – Join Belin Memorial United Methodist Church for their 50th Annual Bar-b-Que and Fall Festival Saturday, November 4th!

BELIN BAR-B-QUE AND FALL FESTIVAL

50 Years of Food, Fun, Fellowship and Faith

Saturday, November 4, 2017

Bar-B-Que | Craft Vendors | Entertainment | Bake Sale | Silent Auction | Pies

Make plans to attend this great event! Bar-B-Que tickets are on sale for $10 (pint or plate, dine in or carry out).

Proceeds benefit the Belin Memorial Outreach Team, providing assistance to those with critical needs here in our community.