Art in the Park planned for Myrtle Beach’s Chapin Park

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Waccamaw Arts and Crafts Guild’s Art in the Park is back in Myrtle Beach’s Chapin Park this weekend.

On Saturday and Sunday, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., “Art in the Park” is back at Chapin Park, located at 1400 North Kings Highway. For 45 years, the Waccamaw Arts and Crafts Guild has hosted local and traveling artists during “Art in the Park.”

Artwork for sale includes paintings, woodworking, photography, jewelry, fabric, glass, metal, pottery, stone and more. Admission is free. Questions? Visit the Art in the Park website.