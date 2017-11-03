Art in the Park planned for Myrtle Beach’s Chapin Park

City of Myrtle Beach press release Published:
Waccamaw Arts and Crafts Guild will hold its 45th year of Art in the Park.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Waccamaw Arts and Crafts Guild’s Art in the Park is back in Myrtle Beach’s Chapin Park this weekend.

On Saturday and Sunday, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., “Art in the Park” is back at Chapin Park, located at 1400 North Kings Highway. For 45 years, the Waccamaw Arts and Crafts Guild has hosted local and traveling artists during “Art in the Park.”

Artwork for sale includes paintings, woodworking, photography, jewelry, fabric, glass, metal, pottery, stone and more. Admission is free. Questions? Visit the Art in the Park website

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s