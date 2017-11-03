Blitz week 11 high school football scores and highlights

Orangeburg-Wilk
Hartsville
Denmark Olar
Timmonsville
Calhoun County
Carvers Bay
Wando
Conway
Colleton
North Myrtle Beach
Beaufort
Myrtle Beach
Batesberg-Leesville
Mullins
Scott’s Branch
Green Sea Floyds
Richmond
Scotland County
Strom Thurmond
Dillon
Socastee
Fort Dorchester
Wilson
Cane Bay
Class 5A:
Wando
Conway
West Florence
Ashley Ridge
Socastee
Fort Dorchester
Carolina Forest
Lexington
Class 4A:
Darlington
Lower Richland
Beaufort
Myrtle Beach
Orangeburg-Wilk
Hartsville
Wilson
Cane Bay
Colleton
North Myrtle Beach
Marlboro County
Berkeley
Class 3A:
Aynor
Gilbert (Columbia market)
Strom Thurmond
Dillon
Loris
Brookland-Cayce
Swansea
Georgetown
Class 2A:
Latta
North Charleston
Calhoun County
Carvers Bay
Batesberg-Leesville
Mullins
Garrett
Andrews
Class 1A:
Denmark Olar
Timmonsville
Scott’s Branch
Green Sea Floyds
East Clarendon
Cross
Hannah-Pamplico
Military Magnet
SCISA
2A:
Northwood Academy at Trinity-Byrnes
Florence Christian at St. Andrew’s
1A:
Christian Academy
Thomas Heyward
Colleton Prep
Pee Dee Academy
John Paul II
Dillon Christian
Carolina Academy
Dorchester Academy