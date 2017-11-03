Cellphone video shows moment police arrested NYC terror suspect

NEW YORK — New York City began putting up concrete barriers Thursday to prevent cars from entering the bicycle path where a terrorist in a truck mowed down pedestrians and cyclists.

Eight people were killed and 12 were injured.

Newly released cellphone video shows the moment terror suspect Sayfullo Saipovwas captured by New York police. The clip begins right after Saipov was shot by 28-year-old officer Ryan Nash as he tried to flee after using a rented truck to drive down a West Side bike path.

He drove for a mile, killing eight, before crashing into a school bus.

Police found knives and notes praising the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) inside the truck, and according to court documents, recovered two cellphones.

A law enforcement source tells CBS News authorities “tracked the numbers on the phones and have linked them to ‘sympathizers of a radical cause’ who were already on ‘New York police radar.'” The source says Saipov made calls to someone of those numbers “the day of the attack.”

Five days before the attack, London-based graphic designer Damian Erskine, 34, and his girlfriend were inside Saipov’s Uber car for an hour. He picked them up at Newark International Airport.

“Obviously you don’t get to know someone in an hour, but you get a vibe there was certainly nothing that was– that would give you any sense of what was to come,” Erskine said.

Sources close to the investigation say an associate of Saipov who they were looking for, Mukhammadzoir Kadirov, has now retained a lawyer and is set to be questioned by authorities on Friday.

