Duo jailed after search warrant reveals drugs in Leland home

LELAND, NC (WBTW) – Agents with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics Unit arrested two suspects following search warrants executed Thursday evening.

Public Information Officer Emily Flax says Zachary Tyler Whitman, 24, of Leland, is charged with possession of a controlled substance with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver cocaine and marijuana, manufacturing marijuana, maintaining a dwelling, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked into the Brunswick County Detention Facility where he remains under a $25,000 bond.

Flax adds that agents also arrested Mirinda Brette Henderson, 28, of Leland, and charged her with possession of a controlled substance with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver marijuana, manufacturing marijuana, maintaining a dwelling, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Henderson was also booked into the Brunswick County Detention Facility and later released under a $20,000 bond.

Search warrants executed at the home on Parsley Lane in Leland and an outdoor shed at the home of a family member on Lanvale Rd., led to the discovery of 3 grams of cocaine, 225 grams of marijuana, 4 marijuana plants, 4 guns, and over $6500 in cash.