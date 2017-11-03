Fire crews treat ‘several patients’ at hazmat situation in Conway

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Multiple fire crews are on scene of a hazmat situation in Conway Friday morning.

According to tweets from Horry County Fire Rescue, crews were originally called to 2760 Highway 905 for a possible structure fire. When crews arrived, firefighters began treating “several patients” for a hazmat incident.

Captain Mark Nugent with Horry County Fire Rescue says units received a call about smoke in the building off Hwy 905. Crews discovered that vapor had filled the building, not smoke, and now rescue crews are treating victims suffering from breathing difficulties.

@hcfirerescue and @CityOfConwayFD working a Haz Mat incident (reported as Fire) 2760 HWY 905. Haz Mat Unit requested. Treating several pts — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) November 3, 2017

Horry County Fire Rescue reports a hazmat unit has been requested. Conway Fire Department is also assisting with the call. There is no word at this time on what caused the situation.