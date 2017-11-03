Fire crews treat ‘several patients’ at hazmat situation in Conway

By Published: Updated:

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Multiple fire crews are on scene of a hazmat situation in Conway Friday morning.

According to tweets from Horry County Fire Rescue, crews were originally called to 2760 Highway 905 for a possible structure fire. When crews arrived, firefighters began treating “several patients” for a hazmat incident.

Captain Mark Nugent with Horry County Fire Rescue says units received a call about smoke in the building off Hwy 905. Crews discovered that vapor had filled the building, not smoke, and now rescue crews are treating victims suffering from breathing difficulties.

Horry County Fire Rescue reports a hazmat unit has been requested. Conway Fire Department is also assisting with the call. There is no word at this time on what caused the situation.

