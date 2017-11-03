Grand Park at Market Common to hold ‘Walk to End Alzheimer’s Saturday

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – The Alzheimer’s Association will host a ‘Walk to End Alzheimer’s, Saturday, November 4th at the Grand Park in Market Common.

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s® is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. This event calls on participants of all ages and abilities to join the fight against the disease.

The Alzheimer’s Association is a global organization, working to advance care, support and research across the world. From face-to-face support to online education programs and promising worldwide research initiatives, the money you raise makes a difference in the lives of those facing Alzheimer’s.

Every registered participant will receive a T-shirt after achieving the fundraising minimum of $100. Unless otherwise communicated, T-shirts will be available for pick up on Walk day.

Registration for the 2 mile walk begins begins at 10 a.m., the ceremony begins at 10:30 a.m., and the walk begins at 11:00 a.m.

The donation goal set for the walk in Myrtle Beach was set at $116,000 and has since been surpassed for a total of just under $121,000. That total was lasted checked at 5:00 p.m., Friday, November 3rd.

If you would like to participate or join, you can go to event’s website by clicking here.