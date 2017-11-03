Horry County residents can help decide future construction and growth in county

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – The Horry County Planning Commission is assembling a committee of residents that will help re-write the rules for development. Anyone who lives in the county is eligible to join.

It’s been ten years since the county revised the comprehensive plan that guides new construction and growth. “We see it every single day. Shovels in the ground, with new subdivisions going in,” said Leigh Kane, Community Development Planner with Horry County Planning and Zoning.

Every ten years, the county assembles a committee of residents to help do that. “The main role of this committee is to help define the vision and goals of the county moving forward over the next ten years,” said Kane.

The committee will meet once or twice a month starting in January. The committee will be able to edit the county’s land use map, which dictates where new buildings or homes can and can’t be built. “That future land use map really serves as a guiding document for the planning commission when they’re looking at rezoning requests to see if they’re compatible with that future land use map,” Kane explained.

She said the decisions this committee makes will impact several facets of life for people who live in unincorporated parts of the county. “Are we keeping up with the facility needs for the residents? Whether that be transportation, parks and recreation, facilities, schools, and any other facilities such as police substations, police precinct offices.”

Planning Commission Chairman Steven Neeves will choose the 12 committee members. Kane says diversity will be a priority during the selection process. “We have to make sure that the people that are on that committee represent all these different sectors so we can get as well-rounded input into the plan as possible.”

If you are interested in joining the committee, contact Leigh Kane at the Horry County Planning and Zoning Department by calling 843-915-5340.